January 21, 2017 12:56 pm
Updated: January 21, 2017 1:02 pm

Recipe: Grilled halloumi kale salad

By Staff Global News
Yalla Chef & Co-Owner Joel Pollock shares a recipe for grilled halloumi kale salad.

Salad Ingredients

Baby Tuscan kale
Mint
Parsley
Cilantro
Cherry tomatoes
Cucumber, sliced
Bulgur wheat
Halloumi cheese

Vinaigrette Ingredients

¼ cup red wine vinegar
¾ cup grapeseed oil
¼ cup pomegranate molasses
¼ cup Zhoug*
* Zhoug is Yalla’s special spicy sauce that brings that savoury taste to any vinaigrette.

Method

Vinaigrette

Whisk all ingredients together until correct consistency and flavour of vinaigrette is achieved. You’re looking for a balanced hit of heat, sweet and sour.

Grilled halloumi

Lightly coat halloumi with olive oil, sear for 1-2 minutes on each side in a pan or on the grill.

Serves 2-4 people

