Recipe: Grilled halloumi kale salad

Yalla Chef & Co-Owner Joel Pollock shares a recipe for grilled halloumi kale salad.
Salad Ingredients
Baby Tuscan kale
Mint
Parsley
Cilantro
Cherry tomatoes
Cucumber, sliced
Bulgur wheat
Halloumi cheese
Vinaigrette Ingredients
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¾ cup grapeseed oil
¼ cup pomegranate molasses
¼ cup Zhoug*
* Zhoug is Yalla’s special spicy sauce that brings that savoury taste to any vinaigrette.
Method
Vinaigrette
Whisk all ingredients together until correct consistency and flavour of vinaigrette is achieved. You’re looking for a balanced hit of heat, sweet and sour.
Grilled halloumi
Lightly coat halloumi with olive oil, sear for 1-2 minutes on each side in a pan or on the grill.
Serves 2-4 people
More Global BC recipes are available here
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments