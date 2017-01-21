Recipe: Miso Salmon Chowder

Chef Mark Greenfield of Coast Restaurant features a Miso Salmon Chowder, one of the items on the menu for this year’s Dine Out Vancouver event.

Miso Salmon Chowder.

For the broth:

– Clam Nectar- 5oz

– Fish Stock- 6oz

– Shiro Miso- 3oz

– Bonito Flake- 1t

– Old Bay seasoning- 1/4t

– Scallion- 1oz

For the Chowder:

– Wild Sockeye Salmon(diced)- 3oz

– Manila Clams-6pc

– Wakame- 1oz

– Ginger- 1/2t

– Daikon- 1t

– Medium-firm Tofu(diced)- 1t

– Red Pepper Threads- 1/8t

– Carrot(diced)- 1oz

– Celery(diced)- 1oz

– Yukon Gold Potato(diced)-1oz

Combine all ingredients for broth in a saucepan, bring to a simmer- whisk and strain off bonito flakes and scallion.

In a sauté pan, steam open clams. As soon as shells begin to open, add salmon and vegetables and sauté until tender. Add tofu and remaining garnish and warm over low heat until ready to serve.

Pour hot miso broth over sautéed clams, salmon and vegetables and serve in warm bowl.

Bon appetite!

🐠Chef Mark