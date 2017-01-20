Saskatchewan Rush ready to raise championship banner

The Saskatchewan Rush may be off to a slow start this season but that hasn’t dampened fans’ enthusiasm one bit.

A sellout crowd is expected for Saturday’s home opener against Rochester where the Rush will raise their second championship banner to the rafters at SaskTel Centre.

Saskatchewan will raise its 2016 National Lacrosse League championship banner prior to the game and super-fan Grandma Rush, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, will be in attendance.

The team is even selling special Grandma Rush t-shirts to support the Canadian Cancer Society.

Add it all up and it should make for a special night.

“This night is going to be incredibly special, to raise the championship banner that we won here in Saskatchewan and in front of these fans, so I think everybody’s excited,” Saskatchewan Rush president Lee Genier said.

“The energy in that building is going to be absolutely electrifying, and let’s hope the crowd spurs the team on to its first W this year.”

The Rush have sold close to 10-thousand season tickets and only a few tickets are left for the home opener.

