January 20, 2017 2:09 pm

8 children being treated for minor injuries after school bus crash near Deroche

Eight children are being treated for minor injuries this morning following a school bus crash near Deroche, east of Mission.

Mission RCMP say there were 62 students on board at the time of the crash.

It happened on the way to Chehalis Community School at Lougheed Highway and Husband Road.

Police say it appears the bus had pulled over due to icy road conditions when a car driving in the opposition direction lost control and hit the bus.

Icy roads and speeds appear to be a factor in the crash.

