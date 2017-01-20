Crime
Rink sweeper stolen from community hall in northeast Calgary

Do you recognize this truck? It's alleged the driver stole a rink sweeper from Winston Heights-Mountview Community Association outdoor rink on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

Residents living in Winston Heights and Mountview are on the lookout for a community rink sweeper stolen earlier this month.

The sweeper is used by volunteers to help clear the ice at the Winston Heights-Mountview Community Association outdoor rink, located in the 500 block of 27 Avenue N.E.

A post on the Winston Heights Community Association website said the sweeper was taken at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Surveillance photos appear to show a dark-coloured truck drive into the storage area, then leave with the sweeper in the truck bed.

The sweeper, an Ariens 24” model 920014, has an “NCE Enterprises Inc.” decal on it.

The truck is a four-door with a decal on its back window.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sweeper or the identity of the truck driver is asked to call Calgary police.

