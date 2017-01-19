Vancouver rescue group cancels screening of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ after video leak

A Vancouver dog rescue organization has cancelled its pre-screening of A Dog’s Purpose amid allegations at least one animal was abused during the filming of the movie.

Video from the Manitoba-shot film surfaced earlier this week, showing a German Shepherd being forced into turbulent water and then sinking under the surface.

A voice off-camera also says in the video,“He wants to get away, just throw him in.”

READ MORE: Animal cruelty investigation launched into Manitoba filmed movie ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

An animal cruelty investigation into the incident was launched as animal-activist group PETA called for boycotts of the film. A member of the American Humane Association who was on set at the time of the incident — and thus responsible for the safety of its animal actors — was reportedly suspended after the video came to light, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: PETA calls for boycott of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ after disturbing video released

Vancouver-based non-profit Thank Dog I Am Out had organized a fundraiser screening of the film on Jan. 25 but has since cancelled the event, saying in a Facebook post: “We are shocked and disappointed by what we have seen and we cannot in good conscience continue with our pre-screening of the movie.”

They are now refunding tickets purchased for the screening or offering ticket holders the option to wave their refund as a donation to the organization.