January 19, 2017 8:03 pm

One person in critical condition after small plane crash in Duncan

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

The downed plane is a Cessna 172 similar to the one shown in this picture.

Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
A flying instructor and student were hurt in a small plane crashed near the Duncan airport.

North Cowichan RCMP say the plane crashed with a man and woman on board shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday. The aircraft took out several power lines in the process.

The woman was air-lifted to hospital in critical condition, but the man was transported in stable condition.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said a flying instructor and student on were on board the plane.

“Our information is at this time they’re alive; we don’t know their condition, but of course hope they’re okay,” Bill Yearwood from the TSB told Global News’ sister-station, CKNW.

The airport is currently closed while the investigation into the accident continues.

