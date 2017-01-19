One person in critical condition after small plane crash in Duncan
A flying instructor and student were hurt in a small plane crashed near the Duncan airport.
North Cowichan RCMP say the plane crashed with a man and woman on board shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday. The aircraft took out several power lines in the process.
The woman was air-lifted to hospital in critical condition, but the man was transported in stable condition.
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said a flying instructor and student on were on board the plane.
“Our information is at this time they’re alive; we don’t know their condition, but of course hope they’re okay,” Bill Yearwood from the TSB told Global News’ sister-station, CKNW.
The airport is currently closed while the investigation into the accident continues.
