MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues announce plans for Hall Of Fame

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blues will honour their players of the past with the creation of the Winnipeg Blues Hall Of Fame and former NHL defenceman Grant Ledyard will be the first inductee.

Ledyard played from 1978 to 1980 for the then named Fort Garry Blues. He returned for the 1981-82 season and helped the Blues win the Turnbull Cup as MJHL champions.

Ledyard, who grew up in River Heights, will return from his current residence in Buffalo for the induction ceremony on Feb. 3 prior to the Blues game against the Dauphin Kings at the MTS Iceplex.

RELATED: MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues promote Billy Keane to head coach

“It’s an honour to be recognized by the team that gave me a chance to play Junior “A” hockey,” Ledyard said through a team media release. “And come back to Winnipeg to see all my friends and family.”

Ledyard, 55, played 1,028 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Blues are recognizing their former players, coaches and builders after 87 years of junior hockey.

“The Winnipeg Blues have been a foundational part of Junior ‘A” hockey in Winnipeg for decades,” Blues head coach Billy Keane said in media release. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to start honouring the history of this storied MJHL franchise.”

The Blues were originally founded in 1930 as the Winnipeg Monarchs.