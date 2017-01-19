Sports
Saskatoon Blades win 3rd straight, down Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3

By Staff The Canadian Press

Braylon Shmyr and Jesse Shynkaruk had two goals apiece as the Saskatoon Blades topped the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Logan Christensen had the eventual winner early in the second period for Saskatoon (18-22-6), which has won three straight.

James Hamblin scored on a penalty shot for the Tigers (30-14-1), while Kristians Rubins and Ryan Jevne added goals of their own.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at SaskTel Centre. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. CT.

In other action involving Saskatchewan teams, Brayden Burke had the winner 3:05 into overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Kelowna Rockets 3-2.

Matt Sozanski and Brett Howden scored in regulation time for the Warriors (27-12-7).

Nick Merkley and Calvin Thurkauf replied for Kelowna (26-16-4).

In Lethbridge, Ryan Vandervlis struck twice, including the eventual winner, as the Hurricanes blew past the Swift Current Broncos 5-1.

Jordy Bellerive and Zak Zborosky also scored as Lethbridge (25-15-7) reeled off four unanswered goals. Giorgio Estephan opened scoring in the first.

Conner Chaulk replied for the Broncos (25-14-8).

In Cranbrook, Max Patterson had a pair of goals as the Kootenay Ice doubled up the Prince Albert Raiders 6-3.

Peyton Krebs had the winner and three assists for the Ice (11-27-8), while Brett Davis, Noah Philp and Colton Kroeker rounded out the attack.

Zack Hayes, Adam Kadlec and Jordy Stallard supplied the offence for the Raiders (8-34-5).

