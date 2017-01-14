Sports
January 14, 2017 11:21 pm
Updated: January 15, 2017 4:55 pm

Saskatoon Blades double up Red Deer Rebels 4-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Saturday at SaskTel Centre. Megan Robinson has highlights from the game.

Lukus MacKenzie scored the winner while shorthanded in the third period as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

Michael Farren and Gage Ramsay had power-play goals for Saskatoon (17-22-6) and Jesse Shynkaruk added an empty netter. Logan Flodell made 20 saves.

Evan Polei struck twice for the Rebels (20-18-6) and Lasse Petersen kicked out 19-of-22 shots.

The Blades host the Medicine Hat Tigers next on Wednesday.

With files from Global News

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Hockey
Red Deer Rebels
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre
Western Hockey League
WHL

