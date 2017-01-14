Saskatoon Blades double up Red Deer Rebels 4-2
Lukus MacKenzie scored the winner while shorthanded in the third period as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.
Michael Farren and Gage Ramsay had power-play goals for Saskatoon (17-22-6) and Jesse Shynkaruk added an empty netter. Logan Flodell made 20 saves.
Evan Polei struck twice for the Rebels (20-18-6) and Lasse Petersen kicked out 19-of-22 shots.
The Blades host the Medicine Hat Tigers next on Wednesday.
