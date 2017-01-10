Sports
January 10, 2017 11:35 pm
Updated: January 11, 2017 7:17 am

Jesse Shynkaruk leads Saskatoon Blades past Calgary Hitmen 5-4 in OT

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 in overtime at SaskTel Centre Tuesday. Ryan Flaherty has highlights from the game.

Jesse Shynkaruk completed his hat trick with a power-play goal in overtime as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gage Ramsay and Braylon Shmyr also scored for Saskatoon (16-22-6), while Logan Flodell made 19 saves for the win.

Matteo Gennaro struck twice for Calgary (14-19-6), which also got goals from Jake Kryski and Mark Kastelic. Kyle Dumba stopped 22 shots in net for the Hitmen.

The Blades were 2 for 2 on the power play and Calgary could not connect on its two man advantages.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Global News