January 7, 2017 11:18 pm
Updated: January 8, 2017 3:30 pm

Tri-City Americans shut out Saskatoon Blades 2-0

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Tri-City Americans shut out the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Saturday at SaskTel Centre. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

Rylan Parenteau stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Tri-City Americans shut out the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Saturday.

Morgan Geekie scored the winner in the first before Nolan Yaremko added insurance in the third for the Americans (24-17-3).

Logan Flodell kicked out 33-of-34 shots for Saskatoon (15-22-6).

The Blades host the Calgary Hitmen next on Tuesday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

