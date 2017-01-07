Tri-City Americans shut out Saskatoon Blades 2-0
Rylan Parenteau stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Tri-City Americans shut out the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Saturday.
Morgan Geekie scored the winner in the first before Nolan Yaremko added insurance in the third for the Americans (24-17-3).
Logan Flodell kicked out 33-of-34 shots for Saskatoon (15-22-6).
The Blades host the Calgary Hitmen next on Tuesday at SaskTel Centre.
With files from Global News
