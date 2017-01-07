Tri-City Americans shut out Saskatoon Blades 2-0

Rylan Parenteau stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Tri-City Americans shut out the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Saturday.

Morgan Geekie scored the winner in the first before Nolan Yaremko added insurance in the third for the Americans (24-17-3).

Logan Flodell kicked out 33-of-34 shots for Saskatoon (15-22-6).

The Blades host the Calgary Hitmen next on Tuesday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News