Injury prevention not a priority for Alberta government: organization

The Injury Prevention Centre will be providing suggestions Thursday morning on how to reduce the number of Albertans getting injured.

According to the organization, Alberta is spending an estimated $4 billion per year on injuries, which amounts to $1,083 for every Albertan.

The centre said an average of five Albertans die every day from injuries, making it the leading cause of death in the province for people between one and 44 years of age.

The organization said injuries are preventable but it hasn’t been a priority for the Alberta government.

The Injury Prevention Centre has invited experts in the field to speak at an event at the University of Alberta Thursday morning.

More to come…