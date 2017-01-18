2 suspects wanted after violent home-invasion robbery: Toronto police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a home-invasion robbery in the city’s east end.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building on Kennedy Road, just north of Ellesmere Road, on Nov. 26 after 1:40 a.m.

The unit was being used for prostitution. Police said two men armed with handguns and a knife posed as customers and entered the apartment.

Police said the suspects demanded money from three people in the apartment, two of whom were pistol-whipped and tied up. Money was then turned over to the suspects.

After officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a gunshot from inside the building. Police said the suspects then scaled down the apartment from an outside balcony and left the scene.

The first male suspect is described by police as being between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5’11’’ and having a skinny build with short black hair.

The second male suspect is described as being between 35 and 40 years old, standing 5’7” and 5’9” and having a medium build. He was seen wearing metal-framed glasses.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If they are found, police said to call 911. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.