January 18, 2017 10:16 am

Seal dish being served during Dine Out Vancouver has everyone talking

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

ABOVE: One of the most popular annual events in Vancouver is courting some controversy this time around. As Linda Aylesworth reports, one of the entrees in this year’s “Dine Out Vancouver” might surprise you.

A local chef is getting a lot of attention for a dish he’s serving up during Dine Out Vancouver.

It’s a seal ragu over noodles.

Chef Eric Pateman from Edible Canada on Granville Island says seal is a truly Canadian delicacy along with being one of the most sustainable seafoods available.

“We always like to push the envelope a little bit when it comes to dine out, always try something new and really have a story behind why we do it,” said Eric Pateman, Edible Canada president.

The Canadian seal hunt has been at the centre of a decades-old controversy with critics calling it inhumane, while the industry and the federal government say it is both economically and culturally important to remote communities.

Edible Canada chef Tobias Grignon says seal meat tastes like “60 per cent venison, 30 per cent tuna and about 10 per cent veal kidneys.”

-With files from Linda Aylesworth

Credit: Linda Aylesworth

Credit: Linda Aylesworth

 

