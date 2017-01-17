Negotiations may resume between Chronicle Herald, striking workers

With the one-year anniversary of the Chronicle Herald newsroom workers strike around the corner, the union has agreed to adjourn an unfair labour practice complaint against the company, as the two sides look to resume negotiations.

In a release Tuesday, the Halifax Typographical Union which represents newsroom staff said it agreed to the adjournment as it hopes to head back to the bargaining table.

Unionized employees have been on strike since last January.

In November, the union launched the complaint for which a hearing had been set to take place on Monday, the anniversary of the strike. It has now been scheduled for Feb. 6.

Attempts to resume talks have been unsuccessful until now, but in a release the union said there have been “off-the-record talks” between both sides.

No dates for the next round of talks have been set.