Gun fired during attempted robbery in Wetaskiwin

RCMP are asking the public for help identifying the suspects in an attempted robbery after a gun was fired in Wetaskiwin Monday evening.

A 17-year-old boy called police after his truck was approached by a man who appeared to be carrying a shotgun. The teenager said the man demanded personal items from him and the 16-year-old girl with him.

The 17-year-old drove away and the suspect got into a black Ford Focus that had other people inside and followed the truck, RCMP said.

Mounties said the young man drove to the Manluk Centre parking lot at around 8 p.m. and the Focus followed. The people inside the car reportedly pointed a gun at the young man and other witnesses before driving away, heading south.

A bullet hole was found in the driver’s side door of the truck. RCMP believe the gun was fired when the 17-year-old drove away from the man with the shotgun.

No one was injured.

“The youth did not get a good look” at the people inside the Focus, RCMP said.

Mounties believe they found the suspect vehicle, burnt, in Maskwacis. They say it was stolen from Red Deer.

“Police are currently investigating some strong leads,” RCMP said in a news release.

They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at (780) 312-7267 or their local police detachment.