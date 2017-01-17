Vancouver man faces 10 charges in string of computer thefts

A Vancouver man is facing 10 charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing from a well-known charity and three businesses over a three-week period.

On Dec. 22, 2016, the Vancouver Police Department’s Property Crime Unit started investigating a string of break and enters after someone broke into a video game development studio and stole more than $100,000 in property.

Investigators then began looking into other crimes in the area, and from the information collected, believed one person was responsible for a string of break-ins.

On Jan. 12, another break-in occurred and laptops were stolen as well as a safe from the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund Office.

Police seized surveillance video and immediately recognized the suspect from previous break-ins. The video also showed a stolen Mercedes SUV leaving the area, just after the thief left the office.

Two days later, police spotted the suspect driving the Mercedes and with the help a VPD Canine Unit, were able to arrest the man when he parked it in Richmond.

Matthew Robert Barber has been charged with the following: four counts of break and enter; three counts of stolen property; one count of possession of a stolen car; one count of having break-in tools and one count of mischief.

Barber is in custody and scheduled to appear in Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Police detectives are continuing to look at potential links between these incidents and other thefts in the city.