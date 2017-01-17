New online tool helps combat sexual abuse material

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Centre for Child Protection (CCCP) introduced a new tool to combat child sexual abuse images online.

On Monday the centre released ‘Project Arachnid’, which detects photos and videos of sexual abuse material based on digital fingerprints of illegal content. When the content is discovered, the person who hosted it is sent a request to remove it immediately. This tool is the fastest method used so far.

“The numbers serve as a reality check about the serious problem of child sexual abuse,” Peter Bleyer, executive director of the CCCP said.

“We can no longer deny what is in front of us.”

In a period of six weeks, Project Arachnid viewed over 230 million webpages. It detected over 5.1 million unique web pages hosting child sexual abuse material. It also found over 40,000 unique images of child sexual abuse material.

The project was developed after noting an increase of this abuse material online.