1 killed, 2 injured when truck leaves road near Camrose

A single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 14, has left one young person dead and two others injured.

Camrose RCMP were called at 2:44 a.m. about a serious crash that took place when a truck went off the road with six people inside.

It happened on Range Road 215B north of Hay Lakes.

EMS was also called out and confirmed one of the passengers – a 26-year-old man from Camrose – was dead.

Another passenger – a 24-year-old woman from Camrose – was taken to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries. She was still in hospital on Monday, RCMP said.

There were three other passengers in the truck who were not hurt.

The driver – a 24-year-old man – was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

RCMP from Camrose and the Red Deer Collision Analyst continue to investigate the crash.

The names of the people involved have not been released.