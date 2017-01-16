Fat bikes welcome at Big White Ski Resort
Big White Ski Resort is designating two trails for fat tire mountain bikes.
The two trails are Trapping Meadows and Tile Field Loop. Both are easily accessible from Happy Valley Adventure Park or from the Black Forest parking lot.
The ski resort will also open to downhill mountain bikers in the summer.
For safety reasons, resort patrol reminds fat bikers that they must yield to all other user groups on the nordic trails.
