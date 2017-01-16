2 charged in connection to 26 downtown Winnipeg robberies

WINNIPEG — Two people are facing charges after a rash of downtown robberies that resulted in more than $57,000 in damage and stolen items

Over the past two months there was a string of robberies in Winnipeg’s core area, police said in a media release sent Monday. The stores included many small businesses such as corner grocery stores and clothing storefronts.

olice say this crime spree sparked a focused investigation, which culminated in the arrests of a man and woman in connection with incidents at the following businesses:

• Restaurant 100 block of McDermot Avenue

• Restaurant 700 block of Sargent Avenue

• Food store 500 block of Ellice Avenue

• Tattoo shop 800 block of Portage Avenue

• Clothing store 200 block of McDermot Avenue

• Clothing store 1100 block of Main Street

• Clothing store 400 block of Graham Avenue

• Clothing store 1100 block of Main Street

• Pawn shop 600 block of Broadway

• Food store 700 block of Wellington Avenue

• Clothing store 1100 block of Main Street

• Food store 500 block of Portage Avenue

• Clothing store 400 block of Graham Avenue

• Bakery 400 block of Graham Avenue

• Food store 500 block of Portage Avenue

• Food store 200 block of Vaughan Street

• Food store 500 block of Portage Avenue

• Clothing store 200 block of McDermot Avenue

• Laundromat 200 block of Sherbrook Street

• Food store 700 block of Maryland Street

• Food store 400 block of Qu’Apelle Avenue

• Food store 500 block of Ellice Avenue

• Cellphone store 800 block of Portage Avenue

• Beauty store 500 block of Portage Avenue

• Vehicle business on Maryland Street

• Residential break & enter 400 block of Home Street

The suspects are accused of stealing cash registers and cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets and clothing, police said. The total amount of stolen merchandise was round $40,000 and damage to the properties is around $17,500, police added.

On Jan. 14, 2017 at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a break-in at a food store in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. A short time later, two suspects were located in the area of the 600 block of Broadway and taken into custody, police said.

Michelle Bird, 37, and Cornell Belanger, 35, have been arrested and charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments.

Both remain in custody.