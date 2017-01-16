Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s approval rating rises: poll

A new poll suggests Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s approval rating has climbed by eight percentage points in just a few months.

According to the Mainstreet Research/Postmedia poll, released on Monday, Nenshi’s approval rating sits at 65 per cent.

In November, a poll from the same organization indicated his approval rating sat at 57 per cent.

Pollsters asked respondents if they approve or disapprove of the way Nenshi is handling his job as mayor. In total, 30 per cent said they strongly approved, 35 per cent said they somewhat approve, 11 per cent said they somewhat disapprove and 20 per cent said they strongly disapproved. Four per cent remained unsure.

Mainstreet Research president Quinto Maggi said the increase was a “good sign” as Nenshi looks for re-election later this year.

“Calgarians also generally approve of the performance of their city council,” Maggi added. “Forty-seven per cent of Calgarians approve of their city council compared to 41 per cent who do not approve.”

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.

The poll from Mainstreet Research surveyed 612 Calgairans via landlines and cellphones on Jan. 3 and 4 and was released on Jan. 16, 2017.

According to Mainstreet, the poll carries a margin of error of +/-3.96%, 19 times out of 20.