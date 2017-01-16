Canada
January 16, 2017 5:29 am
Updated: January 16, 2017 5:53 am

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Mississauga, Ont. girl

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

Alyssa Langille, 15, is subject of an Amber Alert.

Peel Regional Police
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Mississauga, Ont., girl in connection to an abduction incident on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said a witness saw two males exiting a silver or grey mini van after making an abrupt stop on St. Barbara Boulevard at Comiskey Crescent at 1:25 p.m. and forced the girl into the vehicle.

The van was last seen heading south on St. Barbara Boulevard towards Derry Road West.

Police said the girl was reported missing by her family at 9:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Alyssa Langille is described as female, white, 5 foot 2 inches tall, shoulder length blonde hair, blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants, and black and red “Air Jordan” running shoes.

The first suspect is described as 24-year-old male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, slim build, brown eyes and brown skin. He was wearing a green long sleeve shirt, grey vest and orange turban.

The second suspect is described as a South Asian male with black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233.

suspect1

Suspect vehicle is a silver or grey mini van.

Peel Regional Police
alyssa-langille1

