Man robbed at gunpoint, shot by suspect after car chase near Gibbons: RCMP

RCMP continue to investigate an alleged armed robbery with a gun that happened in Gibbons Friday night, which led to a car chase and collision where the victim was shot.

Police said at approximately 7:30 p.m., an incident occurred in the parking lot of the Mac’s convenience store where a man was robbed at gun point in his vehicle by another man.

After the robbery, police said the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier north on Highway 28A, and the victim chased after him.

While on the highway the suspect’s and victim’s vehicle collided in the northbound lane, which police said resulted in the passenger from the suspect vehicle shooting a gun at the victim’s vehicle.

One of the bullets struck the victim in the arm. The man went to hospital, where the minor wound was treated and he was released.

RCMP are looking for a blue Chevrolet Cavalier with a severely damaged rear bumper and a broken driver side tail light.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time – but if someone sees the vehicle they are asked not to approach it, but to instead call Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).