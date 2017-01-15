Ship that ran aground off Sydney Mines successfully towed

The Canadian Coast Guard has successfully towed the Arca 1 out to sea.

The vessel ran aground a week ago off the coast of Cape Breton.

Six crew members aboard the tanker had to be rescued by a Cormorant helicopter.

Two previous attempts to tow the vessel had to be postponed because of poor weather conditions.

The vessel was carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines.

There were no reports of any fuel leaks.

