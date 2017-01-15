Canada
January 15, 2017

Ship that ran aground off Sydney Mines successfully towed

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News
Credit: DFO Maritimes
The Canadian Coast Guard has successfully towed the Arca 1 out to sea.

The vessel ran aground a week ago off the coast of Cape Breton.

Six crew members aboard the tanker had to be rescued by a Cormorant helicopter.

Two previous attempts to tow the vessel had to be postponed because of poor weather conditions.

The vessel was carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines.

There were no reports of any fuel leaks.

