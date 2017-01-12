Coast guard ‘very optimistic’ 2nd attempt to free grounded tanker off NS coast will succeed

A senior coast guard official says he’s very optimistic a second effort to pull a grounded tanker off a sandy bottom in a Cape Breton bay will be successful.

Keith Laidlaw confirmed during a briefing today that the salvage firm McKeil Marine will be using its more powerful tug to move the Arca 1 out off the beach where it has been lodged since Sunday.

The coast guard has said the vessel was en route to Mexico carrying no cargo when it experienced mechanical difficulties during a winter storm, requiring a helicopter to airlift six crew members to safety.

The salvage firm says the first tow was called off shortly after high tide on Tuesday, in part due to challenges in removing enough ballast water from the ship before the tow attempt.

Laidlaw says the next attempt requires a longer tow line and additional pumps to remove the ballast water.

He says the timing of the next attempt will depend on weather conditions but is likely to occur on the weekend.