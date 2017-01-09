Canada
January 9, 2017 5:03 pm

Coast Guard hopes to tow tanker that ran aground off Nova Scotia coast

By Staff The Canadian Press

Six crew members were rescued by helicopter from a tanker that ran aground off the coast of Nova Scotia Sunday.

A A

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will attempt early Tuesday to free a tanker that ran aground off Cape Breton.

READ MORE: 6 crew members rescued from run-aground tanker off Nova Scotia coast

The Arca 1 grounded just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who is also responsible for the coast guard, told a news conference at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney that crews will prepare the Mexican-owned tanker for a tow Monday evening.

They hope to free it at high tide on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., although LeBlanc said Monday that decision will be made by officials on the ground.

LeBlanc said he and other officials assessed the small tanker from the air Monday and its hull had not been breached.

The Montreal-based tanker was en route to Mexico carrying 15 tonnes of fuel but no cargo when it experienced mechanical difficulties.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arca 1
Cape Breton
CB
Department of Fisheries and Oceans
DFO
DND
JTFA
NS
ship runs aground
Ship Runs Aground Cape Breton
Tanker Runs Aground
Tanker Runs Aground Cape Breton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News