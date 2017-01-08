Tanker runs aground off Cape Breton, stranding 6 people

A helicopter was called in to help remove crew members that were stranded aboard a vessel that ran aground early Sunday morning.

The department of Fisheries and Oceans says a loitering barge – also referred to as a small tanker – ran aground at around 8 a.m., just north of Sydney Mines, N.S.

The tanker, which has been identified as Arca 1, is used in harbour operations to fuel other vessels.

According to DFO, the ship lost power on route to Sydney before it ran aground.

ship aground in Sydney Mines, Cape Breton. Coast Guard responding.

No injuries have been reported by any of the six crew that are aboard the ship.

JRCC Halifax has tasked a Cormorant Helicopter and two Coast Guard ships to assist a vessel in distress near Sydney Harbour

A DFO surveillance aircraft was in the area Sunday afternoon helping officials monitor the situation and ensure that there were no pollutants released into the environment.

A spokesperson for the fisheries department says its priority is removing everyone from the ship and ensuring no fuel leaks out.

A coast guard environmental response team will be heading to the Sydney area to work with the owners of the vessel.