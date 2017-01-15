Alec Baldwin returns as SNL ‘rebroadcasts’ Donald Trump’s press conference

In the first episode of 2017, Saturday Night Live jumped right back into the political ring to take on President-elect Donald Trump’s now infamous press conference.

On Wednesday, Trump called BuzzFeed “a pile of garbage” for publishing an unverified dossier on him and argued with CNN’s Jim Acosta during his first news conference since July, calling him “fake news.”

Those comments, along with his upcoming inauguration and ethical questions about letting his sons run his business, gave the sketch show a lot of fodder to play with.

FULL COVERAGE: SNL on Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin returned, playing Trump in the opening sketch, hitting all the major highlights at SNL’s “rebroadcast” of the conference.

Attacking Buzzfeed, he said: “You’re a failing pile of garbage, do you want to know why? I took your test yesterday and I’ll tell you right now, I’m not a Joey, I’m a Rachel!”

READ MORE: ‘Failing pile of garbage’: BuzzFeed reacts to Donald Trump

When asked about the information contained in the dossier, he focused on other issues, showering reporters with seemingly unknowingly references to the allegations in the dossier.

He also asked the crowd if they were excited about his inauguration day, and when a small group of people cheered he thanked them, noting he “definitely did not pay [them] to do that.”

In real life, the Republican President-elect has had trouble getting celebrities to perform at his inauguration celebrations; Three Doors Down and Tobey Keith are slated to play while Jennifer Holliday pulled out after backlash.

READ MORE: John Goodman helps Alec Baldwin mock Donald Trump on SNL (Dec. 2016)

But that didn’t deter SNL’s version.

“Also from America’s Got Talent, we’ve got Jackie whats-her-face.” (Meaning Jackie Evancho.)

“Best of all we have the one Rockette with the least money in her savings. We’ve also got some huge A-List actors coming, like Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence. They will all be at my inauguration courtesy of Madame Tussauds.”

(Madame Tussauds is the famous chain of museums that produce life size wax statues of celebrities.)

After the cold open, host Felicity Jones, the star of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , got some advice from SNL alum Tina Fey about how to deal with backlash from Trump, who has been known to give the show some bad reviews.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls ‘SNL’ a ‘terrible’ show, predicts its cancellation

“No matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it’s sad and overrated,” Fey explained, while appearing as a hologram and dressing similar to Star Wars’ Princess Leia. “Yeah, the president! It’s fine, no one cares.”