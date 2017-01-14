Two in hospital after stabbing in south Vancouver, suspect in custody

Two people are in hospital after being stabbed just after midnight Saturday at a residence in the Marpole community, Vancouver police confirm.

The stabbing occurred at a residence near the intersection of Selkirk Street and West 70th Avenue. A friend drove the victims to the Chevron gas station at Oak Street and West 67th Avenue, where they called police.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 24-year-old female and a 25-year-old male suffering from stab wounds. The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A 25-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested and is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.