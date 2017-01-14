Attempt to tow Arca 1 postponed again due to weather
The Canadian Coast Guard says attempts to tow a grounded vessel off the coast of Cape Breton will not go ahead as planned Saturday evening.
Officials were hoping to free the Arca 1, which went aground last week.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard announced they were postponing the tow due to weather.
A salvage team was unable to pull the Arca 1 on Tuesday because crews were unable to remove enough ballast water from the ship to increase the vessel’s buoyancy before the high tide started to go down.
The vessel is carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines. There have been no reports of any fuel leaks.
