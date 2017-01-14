Canada
January 14, 2017 3:28 pm
Updated: January 14, 2017 5:26 pm

Attempt to tow Arca 1 postponed again due to weather

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News

The Arca 1 went aground last Sunday off the coast of Cape Breton.

Courtesy: Department of Fisheries and Oceans
The Canadian Coast Guard says attempts to tow a grounded vessel off the coast of Cape Breton will not go ahead as planned Saturday evening.

Officials were hoping to free the Arca 1, which went aground last week.

READ: 6 crew members rescued from run-aground tanker off Nova Scotia coast

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard announced they were postponing the tow due to weather.

A salvage team was unable to pull the Arca 1 on Tuesday because crews were unable to remove enough ballast water from the ship to increase the vessel’s buoyancy before the high tide started to go down.

READ MORE: Grounded tanker off NS coast raises issue of federal watch on foreign flagged ships: mariners

The vessel is carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its engines. There have been no reports of any fuel leaks.

The tow operations for the Arca 1 will not go ahead as planned on Saturday evening due to  weather conditions.

Courtesy: Department of Fisheries and Oceans

