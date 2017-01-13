Suspect arrested in relation to 2014 Lachine homicide

Montreal police have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Carrier Kenny in relation to the 2014 homicide of a 49-year-old man in Lachine.

Kenny appeared in court on Friday and is facing charges of breaking and entering, armed robbery, conspiracy and sequestration.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday Nov. 7, 2014, police were called to an apartment building on Thessereault Street, where they found a man with multiple wounds on his body.

The man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

At the time, Montreal police spokesperson Danny Richer told Global News that the victim was known to police and added that a marijuana grow-operation with 100 plants had been discovered on the premises.

It was the 22nd homicide of 2014.