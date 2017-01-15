This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 14

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and bringing their stories into focus.

Old Brewery Mission CEO speaks out after homeless man fatally shot



Matthew Pearce, who heads the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal, sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard earlier this week to discuss the death of a homeless person at the hands of police.

The incident happened Jan.6, right outside the Old Brewery Mission.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jimmy Cloutier was shot and killed moments after police approached him about an alleged stabbing.

Cloutier was a longtime client of the homeless shelter and was also part of the Douglas Hospital’s outpatient program.

The mission and the hospital had been hoping to help him get into temporary housing.

Pearce shared his thoughts on what can be done to help improve interactions between Montreal’s homeless and the police.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Alzheimer’s is a terrible burden for many Canadians, with 15 out of every 100 people over the age of 65 suffering from the disease.

With the population aging, the Alzheimer’s epidemic is only getting worse.

Currently there are about 750,000 Canadians living with Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia.

If nothing changes, that number is expected to double over the next 15 years to 1.5 million.

Many advances in treatment have been made, but a cure is still desperately needed and that’s the focus this month — Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Dr. Serge Gauthier, a world-renowned researcher and the director of the Alzheimer’s disease research unit at the McGill University Research Centre for Studies in Aging joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the illness.

Healthful food trends for 2017

Making a New Year’s resolution can be easy, but keeping it is the hard part.

In 2017, many people said they have the same resolution as years past — getting fit and staying healthy.

That’s why the Canadian Health Food Association set out looking for the top natural food trends of 2017.

Food can be a powerful source of change and Canadians are increasingly recognizing the benefits of healthy eating.

Whether it’s for weight loss or to increase energy, more than ever, Canadians are harnessing the power of food and embracing the effects that food has on our minds and bodies.

Holistic nutritionist and spokesperson Michelle W. Book of the Canadian Health Food Association dropped by Focus Montreal to discuss the top five health food trends of 2017.