Man in hospital after being shot by Montreal police

A man is in hospital after he was shot in a confrontation with Montreal police.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, it started at 2:30 p.m. Friday inside the Complexe Guy-Favreau on the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Saint-Urbain Street.

“The suspect assaulted another man with a sharp object, wounding him in the upper body,” said Lacoursière.

The man then fled and was followed by witnesses, who alerted police, Lacoursière said.

A witness outside the Guy-Favreau YMCA told Global News the man has been seen inside the gym several times and appeared to have mental health issues.

“[The victim, a 37-year-old man] is someone very nice who goes to the YMCA,” the witness, who asked not to give their name, told Global News.

Authorities located the suspect on Viger Street, just behind the Old Brewery Mission, where he “made threatening gestures towards police officers,” said Lacoursière.

“Shots were fired. The suspect was hit at least once in the upper body.”

He was transported to hospital, where his status is unknown.