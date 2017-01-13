Lethbridge police ‘concerned for well-being’ of missing woman
Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help finding a missing 31-year-old woman.
Jaqueline Oka was last heard from at around noon on Thursday.
In a news release, police said efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and they are “concerned for her well-being.”
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.
