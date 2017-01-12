City of Calgary says 2 dogs who attacked 4-year-old boy will be put down

Calgary Animal Services has confirmed with Global News the two dogs who attacked a young boy Jan. 3 will be put down.

Four-year-old John O’Neil was with his family at a friend’s house in Castleridge when he was attacked by the friend’s two German Shepherds while playing with them in the backyard.

Paramedics said the boy had such extensive injuries on his entire body that at first he was listed in life-threatening condition. The boy, who is from Three Hills, was later upgraded to serious condition and was staying at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The male and female dogs were seized at the time and Global News has since learned their owners signed them over to the city.

The standard practice in a case where there has been some sort of a dog attack is for the city to hold the dogs for a minimum of 10 days to check for any signs of rabies or illness. After the 10-day period, the dogs can be put down pending the result of a hearing. However, Sandra Sweet from the City of Calgary said there will not be a hearing in this case. Sweet could not confirm when the animals will be euthanized.

The city said the owner was very cooperative.

The boy’s uncle, Troy Yeaman, told Global News the family is not angry with the dog owners and that they have been friends for a long time. Yeaman also said the boy had played with the dogs before.

Doug Frizzell from Animal Services said Thursday night the dogs appear to be in good health.

The northeast home had multiple “beware of dog” signs posted.

According to the City of Calgary, two tickets have been issued against the owner of the dogs under the responsible pet ownership bylaw. The maximum fine is $10,000.

A GoFundMe page was started by family friend Jules Desjarlais, to help the O’Neils as their son likely faces an extensive recovery period.

