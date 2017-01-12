Quebec’s Human Rights Commission has ordered two Montreal police officers and the City of Montreal pay $40,000 in damages to a Montreal man for racial profiling and other civil rights violations.

The incident happened almost five years ago and involves former Montreal police agent Stéfanie Trudeau, better known as Officer 728, officer Constantinos Samaras and a Montrealer named Julian Menezes.

Menezes claims back in May 2012, he was walking in the Plateau Mont-Royal area late at night with two friends when he came across a cyclist talking with Montreal police.

READ MORE: Stéfanie Trudeau, ‘Officer 728,’ given 12-month suspended sentence, community service

He said the cyclist appeared visibly shaken and he noticed the man was wearing a red square, a symbol worn by demonstrating students at the time.

He said he believes that is why Montreal police stopped him in the first place.

Menezes explained he went to help the man and that’s when Trudeau became aggressive with him.

“We just offered to be with him in that process and for that I was thrown down onto the floor,” Menezes said.

“I was handcuffed without a seatbelt and Constable Trudeau was driving recklessly, slamming on the breaks on purpose so my face was slammed against the plexiglass. My face was injured as a way of breaking me in some ways.”

READ MORE: Officer 728, Stéfanie Trudeau, releases autobiography