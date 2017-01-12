Convicted killer loses appeal in Princeton double murder

In an unanimous decision, the BC Court of Appeal has rejected the request for a new trial by a Princeton man found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

After two days of deliberations, a Penticton jury convicted John Ike Koopmans in April 2015.

Robert Wharton and his girlfriend, Rosemary Fox, were gunned down in their home on March 30, 2013.

Bradley Martin was injured in the shooting.

Koopmans argued his trial was unfair on three legal grounds including the judge erring in her charge to the jury.

Three justices of BC’s highest court were not convinced.

“The judge’s method of revising and clarifying the charge was not so confusing as to undermine the verdicts in this case,” states the appeal court.

Koopmans is serving a life prison sentence with parole ineligibility set at 22 years.