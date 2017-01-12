Montreal West mayor promises change at intersection residents claim is dangerous

Montreal West mayor Beny Masella found out firsthand Thursday why residents insist the intersection at Avon Road and Brock South Avenue is dangerous.

“I was just crossing the street now and a driver was trying to make a left-hand turn. He makes a stop, but keeps going to the point where I’m at his bumper,” Masella recounted.

“He yells at me ‘try wearing something bright.'”

Masella said the town has taken some measures to improve safety in the area: three streetlamps were installed in December and flashing pedestrian signs will be added in the coming days.

“We’ve hired a traffic engineer,” said Masella.

“Not just to look at this intersection, but at this whole area to see what more concrete measures need to be put in.”

Masella said he plans to meet the engineer on Jan. 18.

Residents will also have the chance to voice their concerns.

On Tuesday, Global News reported the story of Chloe Desjardins, a 15-year-old pedestrian who said she was hit by a car at the Avon/Brock South intersection.

“In the spring, we said something needs to be done,” insisted Paul Desjardins, the teen’s father.

“It’s unfortunate that it takes an incident. Thank God it wasn’t a crazy tragedy for people to start to listen.”

Many residents are laying the blame on increased traffic because of construction on the Turcot Interchange.

“It’s not a good intersection, there’s been more volume because of Turcot,” said Masella, as a jogger came over to ask him a question.

“You’re stuck though, because of all the construction. So, people just take this route,” said the runner.

“Absolutely, but we can’t just put up our hands and [say] ‘oh, we have to live with it.’ We have to adjust somehow or another,” replied Masella.

Masella insisted the new initiatives will lead to better safety and should reduce the risk of accidents involving pedestrians – “not withstanding the gentleman who almost hit me this morning,” he added.