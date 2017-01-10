Montreal West teen hit by car; residents insist drivers ignore stop signs

Chloe Desjardins is covered in bruises after being hit by a car on the corner of Avon Road and Brock South Avenue in Montreal West.

“He was going fast enough to take me off my feet so that I landed on my back,” she told Global News.

“He was saying ‘what are you doing in front of my car?’ Another driver got out of her car and started screaming at him saying he didn’t stop at a stop sign.”

Her story is all too familiar to residents in the area.

“I’ve actually stopped drivers and told them ‘hey, this is a crosswalk. Give me a chance to get across the street safely,'” said resident Lisa Plotnik.

Chloe’s father, Paul Desjardins, is shocked that pedestrians are being hit – even with signs and a crosswalk.

“It’s sad that it takes an incident like this for people to start to listen and things to start to slowly happen,” he said.

Two years ago, a 73-year-old man was killed crossing the same intersection where Desjardins was hit.

Residents are pushing for increased safety measure at the crosswalk: either a traffic light or a raised pavement.

Global News requested an interview with mayor Beny Masella, but he was unavailable.

WATCH BELOW: Cars zoom through the intersection on Avon Street in Montreal West.

“My kids grew up on this street, they learned to walk on this street, they learned to ride a bicycle on this street,” said Paul Desjardins, adding construction on the Turcot Interchange has increased traffic in the area.

“Kids can’t play on the street the way they used to.”

Chloe admitted she doesn’t cross at that intersection anymore because she’s nervous that next time she could end up in the hospital.

“It’s so dangerous and cars are in such a rush,” she said.