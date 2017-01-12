Toronto Argonauts extend contract of Winnipegger, Anthony Coombs
Winnipegger Anthony Coombs will remain with the Toronto Argonauts through 2018 after signing a contract extension.
The 24-year-old running back and slotback was set to become a free agent next month.
Coombs caught 36 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown in 18 games last season. He also ran the ball 12 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
The former Manitoba Bison was selected third overall in the 2014 CFL Draft.
