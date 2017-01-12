Sports
January 12, 2017 12:34 pm

Toronto Argonauts extend contract of Winnipegger, Anthony Coombs

Toronto Argonauts running back Anthony Coombs, is tackled by Edmonton Eskimos cornerback Patrick Watkins during a CFL game in Toronto on Aug. 20, 2016.

Winnipegger Anthony Coombs will remain with the Toronto Argonauts through 2018 after signing a contract extension.

The 24-year-old running back and slotback was set to become a free agent next month.

Coombs caught 36 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown in 18 games last season. He also ran the ball 12 times for 45 yards and a touchdown.

The former Manitoba Bison was selected third overall in the 2014 CFL Draft.

