January 11, 2017 11:08 pm

Inter-regional Vaughan bus terminal construction underway

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A rendering of the new Vaughan Bus Terminal.

York Region Rapid Transit Corporation / Handout
Construction is underway on an inter-regional bus terminal near the TTC’s future Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station.

The $32-million terminal, located off Millway Avenue north of Highway 7 and east of Highway 400, is scheduled to open for service by the end of 2017.

It will have nine bus bays for York Region Transit and have connections to the Viva Bus Rapid Transit and TTC subway lines.

The opening of the new terminal should coincide with the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, which is also scheduled to open by the end of the year.

