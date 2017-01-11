Splashdown to reopen as The Big Splash Waterpark this summer

Tsawwassen’s former Splashdown Waterpark which closed at the end of summer 2016 will reopen this summer under a new brand.

The park, owned by Executive Hotels & Resorts, announced Wednesday The Big Splash Waterpark would open in 2017, next to a new boutique hotel. The area is adjacent to the recently-opened Tsawwassen Mills shopping mall and the Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course.

The Big Splash will be fully renovated by this summer and will include new waterslides for the 2018 season.

New additions will include renovated pools and a hot tub, new kids splash park equipment, a renovated clubhouse, an adults-only hot tub as well as a beer and wine sports bar.

There will also be some glitzy new features, such as a cabana rental program and a VIP private viewing deck with a DJ stand.

“We are pleased to have established a 99-year lease for the continued enjoyment and development of the 20-acre Splashdown development site in Tsawwassen,” said Joe Ennis, the director of services at Executive Hotels.

In September 2016, most people thought the 30-year-old Splashdown had shut down for good after the park’s lease expired.

Now with the large redevelopment of Tsawwassen into a shopping and entertainment destination, the owners are expecting the rejuvenated Big Splash to fit right in.