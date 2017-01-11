Friends of Ty Pozzobon say concussions need ‘to be taken more seriously’

More questions have arisen following the tragic loss of a rising rodeo superstar. Ty Pozzobon was found unresponsive at his home in Merritt, BC on Monday morning. His mother Leanne Pozzobon didn’t elaborate on the circumstances but did raise concerns about head injuries and the long-term impacts.

“It’s important that people know about the implications of head injuries as a result of concussions.”

Those in the professional bull riding community are still reeling from the 25-year-old’s death. They’re also left wondering about the toll this risky sport takes on an athlete. Scott Schiffner, a Canadian bull riding champion, knew Pozzobon well.

“Number one for Ty was always putting his hand in that rope and being a bull rider.”

Schiffner said more needs to be done on developing protocols for concussions suffered in the rodeo arena. But he is careful to balance the love and thrill of the sport.

“It’s a vicious circle because you take concussions and we know it affects everybody differently.” Schiffner said. “But if depression is a side effect of concussions and not doing what you love and being told you can’t, leads to depression.”

Despite injuries, they get back on the bull for the potential pay-day. If they don’t ride, they don’t make money.

The Pozzobon family has requested in lieu of flowers, people make a donation to the rider relief fund. It’s an organization providing financial assistance to injured bull riders.