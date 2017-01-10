Sports
January 10, 2017 12:31 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 1:08 pm

Canadian bull riders mourn death of 25-year-old rodeo star Ty Pozzobon

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

B.C.’s Ty Pozzobon was crowned the 2016 PBR Canada points leader at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre in October 2016.

Covy Moore / PBR Canada
Canadians in the rodeo and bull riding community are mourning the sudden death of Ty Pozzobon, 25, who passed away Monday.

Pozzobon was the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 2016 Canada champion, a three-time qualifier at the Canadian Finals Rodeo and a four-time PBR world finalist.

“Ty was a talent that comes along very seldom in any sport,” said a statement on the Pro Rodeo Canada website. “And while all of us mourn the loss of one of our sport’s brightest stars, we are painfully aware that we have also lost one of the truly genuine people in this or any sport.

“The ever-ready Pozzy grin, the endless love and devotion to family and friends, his ability to pick up the spirits of those around him—those are special talents—as great, and maybe even greater, than his superstar ability to ride the rankest bulls in the industry.”

Pozzobon was from Merritt, B.C., but was well known in the Alberta bull riding community.

Last Tuesday, Pozzobon had shared a photo from Alpha Bull on Facebook. The production/promotion company wrote:

“Help us welcome Canadian Champion Ty Pozzobon to Team Alpha Bull. We believe he will be a contender for a PBR World title in 2017.”

A video tribute showing rodeo highlights was circulating on social media amongst family, friends and fans on Tuesday:

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

