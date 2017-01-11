Mother says no more children after giving birth to 14-pound baby

A Louisiana mother was so big that her friends and family thought she was pregnant with more than one child. But it turns out it was just one: a healthy 14-pound baby boy.

It was a shocker for LaQueena Hunter Grover who told WDSU that her first two children weighed no more than seven pounds each at birth. And her third child weighed 11.9 pounds.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies,'” Grover told the news station.

But on the day of her delivery on Dec. 6, Grover was in for quite a painful surprise.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” Grover said. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.'”

“When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

Loyalty Adonis Grover was born a healthy baby boy and hospital staff believe he may be the heaviest baby they’ve ever delivered in recent memory.

“He wears a Size 3 Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a Size 1 as a newborn. He wears three-to-six-month-old clothes and he wears some six-to-nine-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds,” Grover said.

Overall though, Grover told the news station her baby boy is a happy fella who knows what he wants.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants. He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry,” Grover said.

Although the experience of delivering the baby boy is one to never forget, Grover said she doesn’t plan on having anymore children.