‘It’s OK to cheat’ when merging into traffic, AMA says

Much like the toilet roll over-or-under debate, how to correctly merge when you’re losing a lane of traffic continues to divide people.

When a sign warns of a lane closure ahead, some motorists immediately merge into the bottleneck, while others zip to the front and merge at the last minute.

While those drivers are often considered “cheaters,” the Alberta Motor Association says they’ve got the right approach.

“Merging methods are highly debated among Alberta motorists,” AMA’s Jeff Kasbrick said. “But if you ask transportation specialists, they’ll tell you the best approach is the one that benefits everyone: a zipper merge.”

What is a zipper merge?

“When traffic isn’t backed up and an early merge makes sense, drivers should do so,” Kasbrick said. “But in times of heavy congestion, using both lanes – followed by an orderly zipper merge – improves safety and efficiency.”

In fact, a Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) study released Wednesday found bottlenecks – created by those who merge immediately – are the single biggest contributor to road delays. That means bottlenecks cause more delays than collisions, weather and construction. The CAA found bottlenecks can increase commute times by as much as 50 per cent.

Worst traffic congestion in Edmonton:

The study found Edmonton drivers spend an average of nearly 14 minutes stuck in traffic every day.

The worst bottleneck is on Gateway Boulevard between Whitemud Drive and 34 Avenue. The study says that spot alone causes an additional:

966,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions

92,000 hours of driver delays

$2.65 million in lost time each year

Worst traffic congestion in Calgary:

The study found Calgary drivers spend an average of 18 extra minutes stuck in traffic every day.

The worst congestion happens at two Crowchild Trail bottlenecks:

Crowchild Trail and 24 Avenue

Crowchild Trail and between University Drive NW and Memorial Drive NW

According to the CAA, the backups at those two spots alone cause an additional:

1.42 million kilograms of CO2 emissions annually

150,000 hours of driver delays

$4.34 million in lost time each year

“Although Alberta’s bottlenecks didn’t land among the worst 20 nationwide, Alberta commuters clearly know the pain of being stuck in traffic,” Kasbrick said.

Tips on how to keep traffic flowing:

Be patient. Everyone is trying to get to their destination safely Obey the official and unspoken rules of the road (use signals properly, avoid distractions, thank drivers for letting you in) Drive at an appropriate speed for conditions – traffic and environmental – and obey posted speed limits Be courteous, responsible and co-operative

By the numbers:

1.8 million – Number of Albertans who commute to work

83 – Percentage of Edmontonians who commute by car, truck or van

77 – Percentage of Calgarians who commute by car, truck or van

25.1 – Average commute time in minutes, each way, in Alberta

25.6 – Average commute time in minutes, each way, in Edmonton

27 – Average commute time in minutes, each way, in Calgary

32.8 – Average commute time in minutes, each way, in Toronto (the longest in Canada)

53 – Percentage of Albertans who commute between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

29 – Percentage of Albertans who commute between 5 a.m. and 6:59 a.m.

Source: Statistics Canada’s National Household Survey

