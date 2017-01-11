Tinder for professionals? Niche dating app targets employed singles

If your New Year’s resolution included plans to start dating a hardworking professional – there’s an app for that.

Launched in 2014, BeLinked hails itself as the first dating app based on the LinkedIn network.

Although not affiliated with the social network service, BeLinked uses information from LinkedIn to help users target potential suitors from similar educational and professional pools.

As such, you must be employed, have a professional resume and a work history to use the California-based dating app.

“We simply exclude the jobless and non-professionals of our society,” BeLinked Founder Max Fischer said in a news release. “Our mission is to provide a place where single professionals can meet and date other single professionals.”

“BeLinked believes that gainful employment and a professional resume are more substantial than a trendy haircut and a pretty face.”

The app features an interface which allows users to swipe left to pass on potential dates and swipe right if they’re interested in them, similar to Tinder.

Those behind the app believe their technology has helped create a pool of “higher quality singles compared to the more casual dating apps.

BeLinked offers little sympathy for unemployed singles, saying “if you are unemployed or ’between jobs’ you really shouldn’t be spending your time dating.”