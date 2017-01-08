‘Dating Sunday’ busiest day of year for online singles in Canada

For Canadian singles looking for love online, Jan. 8 may represent their best chance at finding a partner.

According to websites like Match.com and Zoosk.com, this date — dubbed ‘Dating Sunday’ this year — is the busiest day of the year for online dating.

“It’s about 25 to 35 per cent more messages sent, more views, and more interactions,” Zoosk’s marketing vice-president Daniel Mori explained.

Experts say dating websites typically see increases in traffic after Christmas, but it tends to really spike on Jan. 8.

“I’d say the two very common New Year resolutions is getting in shape and for those who are single is finding a date,” Mori said.

“It’s a very positive time of year if you’re in the fitness business or if you’re in the online dating business.”

Frigid Canadian winters also play a factor. According to Mori, the cold weather drives many singles indoors, and online.

“We have plenty of literature and plenty of data to suggest that when the weather is colder, we tend to have a lift in online dating activity,” he said.

Peak dating season for Canadians falls after Christmas and before Valentine’s day. Mori said the Christmas holidays tend to divert attention and interest away from dating.

“We typically see a weakening of demand in December, but really that demand doesn’t disappear, it just gets deferred,” Mori explained.

“At the end of the holidays, people suddenly have much more time to invest in themselves, and all that deferred demand emerges.”

Another dating website, Match.com, also sees a dramatic spike during this period.

The online dating service sees about a 60 per cent increase in logins and activity between Dec. 26 and Feb. 14. Match.com estimated about 82,000 messages will be sent between users as of 8:49 p.m. ET on Dating Sunday.

It’s welcome news for Kent Little who has never tried online dating, but said he considered it.

“It is really cold outside, so maybe [Sunday] is a good day to try,” Little said.

As for the right person, he said he’s not picky.

“Any woman who will take me, right now, that’s what I’m looking for,” he laughed.